ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, 4/11/23: An area of high pressure across the western US will keep temperatures mild to warm across the area but also keep us in a northerly flow in the upper levels. This will drag a disturbance or two across the area and kick off an isolated thunderstorm or two across the eastern Permian and lower Trans-Pecos. Most areas will stay dry and warm.

The next Pacific storms system and cold front will arrive later in the week and bring gusty and strong winds back to the forecast by Thursday into Friday. Blowing dust and higher fire danger will be a concern on Friday and moisture looks limited...so no rain or thunderstorms are expected.

