18-month-old run over by loaded grain wagon dies from injuries, police say

By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAMAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (Gray News) – An 18-month-old child died last week after being run over by a loaded grain wagon.

A family member was backing up a loaded feed wagon using a skidloader to push the wagon backward around 4:30 p.m. last Wednesday, according to the Mill Hall Borough Police Department.

Emergency service personnel did all they could, but the 18-month-old died from their injuries.

Police determined the incident was accidental.

