Local school hosts car show to benefit students

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Classic cars, hot rods and of course, drag cars were all at Goddard’s raider car fundraiser.

The event benefits students at Goddard, but in recent years, has had a few bumps on the road.

After a three year break for the junior high school, today was the first time the event has been held since COVID-19 pandemic, but now, they’re back and ready to continue this tradition and hope to expand it more every year.

People revved up their engines at Goddard Junior High School.

Burgers, beverages, and music, what more can you ask for a Saturday, was the vibe at this fundraiser.

With all the funds raised today going toward the students.

“It’s for our campus to allow kids to have a really exciting field day, to make honor role incentives, and all sorts of thighs come from the funds for this show. It’s my team that runs it but the nice things about team fund is that we share them amongst the campus,” said Emily Butterfield, Teacher/Team leader at GJHS.

To enter a vehicle, contestants paid 20 dollars and they also had food and beverages for sale.

Butterfield says apart from raising money for students, it’s also a fun way for them to get involved with the community.

“It allows the kids to get to interact with the community. It also is a way for them to see history come alive. By watching those various parts.” said Butterfield.

For some of the contestants, it’s more of a fun...raiser rather than a fundraiser.

“This is like a family sport to us so I’ve been doing this for a long time. My kids are grown now, when we were going to the track when they were in strollers. So they grew up with it, with the car and you know it’d be a family adventure basically,” said one of the contestants, Gary Lyles.

The contest has different categories such as, most original, best modified, street rod, best in show, and most unique.

Voters were able to scan the QR codes on each car to vote which one they liked the best for each category.

With the winners rewarded with a trophy.

