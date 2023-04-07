Two dead in Midland County crash

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A man and woman are dead after a crash in Midland County Tuesday morning.

According to DPS, a Chevy Spark was traveling eastbound in the left lane of SH 158 while a Ford F-350 was also traveling eastbound in the left lane passing another vehicle. The F-350 hit the rear of the Spark.

The resulting crash forced the Spark into the westbound lane where it was hit by a truck in the left lane.

The driver of the Chevy, Guillermo Del Pozo – Fernandez, and the passenger Yusleivy Sanchez - Mora both died at the scene. Del-Pozo was not wearing a seat belt.

