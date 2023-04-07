Two dead in Midland County crash

fatal crash
fatal crash(KBTX)
By Micah Allen
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A man and woman are dead after a crash in Midland County Tuesday morning.

According to DPS, a Chevy Spark was traveling eastbound in the left lane of SH 158 while a Ford F-350 was also traveling eastbound in the left lane passing another vehicle. The F-350 hit the rear of the Spark. 

The resulting crash forced the Spark into the westbound lane where it was hit by a truck in the left lane.

The driver of the Chevy, Guillermo Del Pozo – Fernandez, and the passenger Yusleivy Sanchez - Mora both died at the scene. Del-Pozo was not wearing a seat belt.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash
Fatal motorcycle crash at Midland Dr. & Bluebird Ln.
Eduardo Castrillo
Top 10 most wanted fugitive captured in Midland
Midland Crimestoppers looking for woman
WATCH: Woman wanted for causing $21,000 in damage to Wing Stop
KODAK Digital Still Camera
Pecos man sentenced to 15 years for attempted murder
Southwest is offering a Companion Pass promotion to fly with a buddy for free.
Southwest offering pass to fly a friend for free

Latest News

Fatal Crash
Crash in Midland County leaves one dead
NICU Medical Director Robert Bennett describes Angelo's experience as long and complicated.
NICU baby returns home after six months in hospital
After spending over 6 months in the NICU, baby Angelo returned home
Curb Side Bistro
Curb Side Bistro to open a Midland location