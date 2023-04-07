NICU baby returns home after six months in hospital

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - After spending over 6 months in the NICU, baby Angelo returned home today from Medical Center Hospital.

NICU Medical Director Robert Bennett describes Angelo’s experience as long and complicated.

“He had been inside of mother for several months and her membranes had ruptured so she had no amniotic fluid for several months so the lungs were severely underdeveloped and compressed,” said Dr. Bennett.

Baby Angelo weighed just 1 pound when he was born, today he left the hospital weighing 11.

Angelo’s mom Cristina Vasquez says both her and Angelo’s father spent the past six months in and out of the hospital daily, while still working.

“It was hard, I’m not gonna lie, it was hard. The wires, the monitors, the beeping, those were the hardest part so fit but the very hard part was the very beginning and just not knowing what we were expecting,” said Vasquez.

Because Angelo’s lungs were so underdeveloped they had to wait for them to grow.

“It’s all on Angelo’s time, when he was ready you know it could have been even longer you know what I mean but we were in here for the long run no matter how long it took we were gonna be here no matter how long it takes,” said Angelo’s father Noe Cortez.

He went home on oxygen, a lot of medications and his lungs still have some more growing to do.

Angelo’s parents describe him as happy, loving, smart and observant.

“I’m glad he pulled through. He’s very strong and he beat some major odds that were very against him,” said Cortez.

Before this Vasquez says she didn’t know much about the NICU, giving her new perspective and knowledge to help others who may be in her situation.

“We were taken such good care of here at MCH. They did a lot for our baby. It’s because of them that he’s alive and I let every parent that I run into know your babies in safe hands,” said Vasquez.

Both parents are looking forward to just having Angelo home.

“A lot of growing up, a lot of family time, a lot of family time you know and a lot of being at home and stuff like that because we’ve been living the life here in the NICU for 190 days,” said Cortez.

Angelo’s parents say they are grateful for the doctors and nurses that helped Angelo.

