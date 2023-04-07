Curb Side Bistro has found its second location for their new restaurant

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The beginning of April was very exciting for Curb Side Bistro’s co-owner and head chef, Alejandro Barrientos.

The month started with the chef winning “Chopped” on the Food Network which lead to the expansion of his popular restaurant.

“We’re hoping for a quick turnaround time. As soon as we get in that building and get our permits we’re looking at about a month” said Alejandro Barrientos, Co-Owner and Head Chef of Curb Side Bistro

April 7th, just before 6 p.m., Curb Side Bistro’s Facebook page announced that they would be heading to the Tall City.

The post was met with lots of excitement after years of Midlanders all asking the same question:

“That’s kinda the biggest question we get asked is when are you coming to Midland, when are you coming to Midland? When are you going to open a restaurant in Midland? So we have a lot of our customers that are from Midland and it’s kinda like a destination for them to come to eat here and we’ve had our eyes on Midland for a very very long time” said Barrientos

Expanding to Midland has been in the works for the last three years and now, all the pieces to the puzzle have been put together.

“Even before the one we found right now we’ve found several but they just kinda slipped through our fingers or the timing wasn’t right or something was off about the location and this one kinda just fell in our lap and it was perfect for us,” said Barrientos

Curb Side Bistro’s Midland location is 607 N. Colorado St.

Chef plans on keeping the menu the same as the Odessa location but because of the new building, there are plans to offer more activities.

“So we’re looking for live music for the outdoors, outdoor eating, open the big garage doors with summer coming and the beautiful weather. And over there they do have a full-service bar. So that’s something we’re looking into and partnering up with some amazing local breweries and making some beer for us there at the Curbside Bistro” said Barrientos

We, like many of you, will be there for the grand opening of the new restaurant.

