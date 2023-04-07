Crash in Midland County leaves one dead

Fatal Crash
Fatal Crash(MGN)
By Micah Allen
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A Midland man has died after a crash in Midland County Wednesday evening.

According to DPS, a Chevy Impala was driving south on SH-349 speeding as it fled from a previous crash inside the city limits of Midland. A GMC Terrain was driving north on SH-349 and was turning left onto CR 121 when it was hit on the passenger side by the Impala.

Both drivers were taken to Midland Memorial Hospital for injuries during the crash.

The driver of the GMC, Alexis Aguinaga – Rodriguez, 19, died at the hospital shortly after.

Charges are pending for the driver of the Impala.

