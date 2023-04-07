ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, 4/8/23 PM: A mix of clouds and sun along with nice and mild temperatures is in store for the Easter Weekend. We will be in between disturbances...so no rain chances until late on Sunday into early Monday

Warmer and dry weather is in store next week with a few breezy days. Have a great Easter weekend and hunt a few eggs for us!

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.