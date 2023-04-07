CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, 4/8/23

Looking at a nice Easter weekend..
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 4/7/23 PM
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, 4/8/23 PM: A mix of clouds and sun along with nice and mild temperatures is in store for the Easter Weekend. We will be in between disturbances...so no rain chances until late on Sunday into early Monday

Warmer and dry weather is in store next week with a few breezy days. Have a great Easter weekend and hunt a few eggs for us!

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash
Fatal motorcycle crash at Midland Dr. & Bluebird Ln.
Eduardo Castrillo
Top 10 most wanted fugitive captured in Midland
Midland Crimestoppers looking for woman
WATCH: Woman wanted for causing $21,000 in damage to Wing Stop
KODAK Digital Still Camera
Pecos man sentenced to 15 years for attempted murder
Southwest is offering a Companion Pass promotion to fly with a buddy for free.
Southwest offering pass to fly a friend for free

Latest News

CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 4/7/23 PM
CBS7 FIRST ALERT FORECAST 4/7/23 PM
Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, 4/7/23
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 4/6/23 PM
CBS7 FIRST ALERT FORECAST 4/6/23 PM
Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, 4/6/23