Three structure fire in Midland

Structure fire in Midland
Structure fire in Midland(Structure fire in Midland)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 4:51 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Fire Department was called to a fire near the intersection of New York Avenue and Loraine Street in Midland Wednesday night.

According to the city, MFD was checking for hot spots after three vacant structures caught on fire.

Two of the structures were abandoned and the third was a house, but no one was home. The fire was put out and no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash
Fatal motorcycle crash at Midland Dr. & Bluebird Ln.
Midland Crimestoppers looking for woman
WATCH: Woman wanted for causing $21,000 in damage to Wing Stop
KODAK Digital Still Camera
Pecos man sentenced to 15 years for attempted murder
Major Crash on HWY 302
Major crash on FM 1936 & HWY 302
Eduardo Castrillo
Top 10 most wanted fugitive captured in Midland

Latest News

Last week Bloomberg released an article comparing the Federal Reserve's recent hiked interest...
Midland sees largest wage increase in U.S.
Midland had the largest over the year wage increase at 13.9% for 2022
The acquisition of the new stores in Florida gives kent companies the opportunity to work in a...
Kent Companies will soon have stores in Florida
Autism acceptance month
April is Autism Acceptance Month.