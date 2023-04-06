Three structure fire in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Fire Department was called to a fire near the intersection of New York Avenue and Loraine Street in Midland Wednesday night.

According to the city, MFD was checking for hot spots after three vacant structures caught on fire.

Two of the structures were abandoned and the third was a house, but no one was home. The fire was put out and no injuries were reported.

