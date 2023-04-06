Midland sees largest wage increase in U.S.

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland had the largest over the year wage increase at 13.9% for 2022 while having the highest inflation rates in the US.

Last week Bloomberg released an article comparing the Federal Reserve’s recent hiked interest rates to Midland.

Bloomberg noted pay and price driving each other higher is a dynamic that could spread to the rest of the economy as it’s taken hold in Midland.

“The federal reserve wanna slow everything down by raising that rate because they say it’s a hot market. Well, we need workers out here, so it’s a reversal of what we’re really preaching out here. We want people to go to work and be employed because we don’t want them drawing unemployment benefits,” said CEO of the Permian Basin Workforce Board Willie Taylor.

Taylor says inflation has hurt everyone and we never rebuilt that workforce after the pandemic.

“We see food prices up, gas prices up, some of the things you know are just out of control right now and it’s gonna just take some time and young folks coming into the workforce they expect to be making six digits incomes now and they just expect that,” said Taylor.

Taylor says retention may take a few years to rebuild.

“Oil and gas pay high wages they have not been able to get the adequate supply of potential workers into the workforce so when you don’t have the workforce like that everyone is competing for the same workers which continues to drive up those wages,” said Taylor.

While the high tech industry is laying off right now Taylor says the oil and gas industry is going well right now and willing to pay higher wages.

