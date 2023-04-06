McDonald Observatory celebrates one-year anniversary of Greater Big Bend International Dark Sky Reserve

FORT DAVIS, Texas (KOSA) - This week, McDonald Observatory is celebrating the first anniversary of the Greater Big Bend International Dark Sky Reserve.

Covering more than 15,000 square miles in Texas and Mexico, the Reserve is the largest dark sky place in the world certified by the International Dark-Sky Association. This achievement builds on a rich history of efforts to preserve the night skies in the region. McDonald Observatory’s ongoing conservation work, including its support of the Reserve, has helped to ensure that it maintains the darkest skies of any research observatory in the continental United States.

“The Observatory has played a major role in informing, educating, and recognizing good lighting,” said Stephen Hummel, Dark Skies Initiative Coordinator at McDonald Observatory. “One of the biggest developments has been the Night-Sky Friendly Recognition Program, which recognizes the efforts of businesses and organizations who use good lighting and thus supports the broader Reserve.”

The Reserve was established by collaborating with communities, parks, and organizations.

“These partnerships have been truly amazing for working together to preserve the night skies, which we all hold in such high regard,” said Kaylee French, the West Texas Education and Outreach Coordinator for The Nature Conservancy – a member of the Reserve.

Dark skies are crucial for preserving the night sky’s natural beauty and reducing the negative impacts of light pollution on scientific observations, human health, wildlife, and the environment.

“The daily cycle of light and dark is vital for the survival of all life on Earth in some way, shape, or form,” said French. Light pollution can disrupt ecosystems, interfere with the sleep patterns of humans and animals, and affect astronomical observations. To assess light pollution levels in the Big Bend region, Hummel uses a method developed by the National Parks Service known as “all-sky photometry.”

In collaboration with the IDA, McDonald Observatory will participate in Dark Sky Week from April 18-22, an annual event to raise awareness about the adverse effects of light pollution and the importance of preserving dark skies. During the week of celebrations, McDonald Observatory will host a series of events along with its regular programs, including pop-up labs and talks on topics ranging from archeoastronomy to nature’s need for darkness.

Visitors may also participate in special tours of the observatory facilities and learn more about the state-of-the-art equipment used to study the night sky. In addition to the exciting events planned for Dark Sky Week, McDonald Observatory is proud to continue showcasing the Preserving Dark Skies exhibit at the Frank N. Bash Visitors Center.

For more information on light pollution, the Greater Big Bend International Dark Sky Reserve, and the events at McDonald Observatory, visit mcdonaldobservatory.org.

