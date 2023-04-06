Kent Companies will soon have stores in Florida

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Midland based Kent Companies, has been around since 1957.

Sixty-three years later, they announced the acquisition of 14 stores in Florida and three Subway franchises.

The agreement is with Tom Thumb Food Stores Inc.

When Bill Kent purchased this business from his father back in the mid 80′s, they had a couple of convenient stores and oil change locations.

Now, they’ve expanded to multiple states and have over 80 convenient stores across the nation.

The acquisition of the new stores in Florida gives kent companies the opportunity to work in a new market.

Kent says the company is selective about which states they do business in.

He felt that Florida would be a good challenge for them.

“Love Florida and love the fact that they go down to the keys and it’s not the easiest place to go in and do business. So we’re excited to get an opportunity to buy them and expand down there,” said Bill Kent, Chairman of Kent Companies.

Although they aren’t sure which specific businesses from Kent Companies will be in Florida, they plan to keep all the employees that currently work at the tom thumb food stores.

“We’ll build new stuff. And we may do carwashes, we may do who knows we may do urgent care, we may do Mr. Payrolls. I don’t know yet. But we’re excited to go down there, we know florida’s a good market,” said Kent.

The owners of the Tom Thumb Food Stores are also family owned and like Kent, the current owners purchased the company from their father.

Kent said that regardless of how many states they expand to, West Texas will always be home to Kent company.

“We’re gonna keep growing stores here and keep building here. We’ve got several under construction now, we’ve got several we’re gonna start construction on. So we’re not going anywhere. We’re West Texas. Through and through,” said Kent.

Kent said the deal will be finalized within the next couple of months.

He also says the current employees at the food stores will receive the same benefits that Kent Company workers get in the areas that they conduct business in.

