Curb Side Bistro to open a Midland location

Curb Side Bistro
Curb Side Bistro(none)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa restaurant announced on Facebook, Thursday that they will open a second location in Midland

The new restaurant will be located at 607 N. Colorado St. and is set to open in 2023.

The announcement comes after Chef Alejandro Barrientos won Food Network’s, Chopped.

READ NEXT: Chef Alejandro of Curb Side Bistro wins ‘Chopped’

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash
Fatal motorcycle crash at Midland Dr. & Bluebird Ln.
Eduardo Castrillo
Top 10 most wanted fugitive captured in Midland
Midland Crimestoppers looking for woman
WATCH: Woman wanted for causing $21,000 in damage to Wing Stop
KODAK Digital Still Camera
Pecos man sentenced to 15 years for attempted murder
Southwest is offering a Companion Pass promotion to fly with a buddy for free.
Southwest offering pass to fly a friend for free

Latest News

2nd Annual Unified Track Meet for MISD Junior High Schools and Bynum School
2nd Annual Unified Track Meet for MISD Junior High Schools and Bynum School
School Choice debate in West Texas
CBS7 SPECIAL REPORT: “School choice” divides educators and legislature
CBS7 SPECIAL REPORT: “School choice” divides educators and legislature
CBS7 SPECIAL REPORT: “School choice” divides educators and legislature
Fire Truck
No injuries after propane explosion in Midland