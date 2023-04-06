Curb Side Bistro to open a Midland location

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa restaurant announced on Facebook, Thursday that they will open a second location in Midland

The new restaurant will be located at 607 N. Colorado St. and is set to open in 2023.

The announcement comes after Chef Alejandro Barrientos won Food Network’s, Chopped.

