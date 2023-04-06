ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, 4/7/23: A passing upper-level disturbance will move through West Texas on Friday bringing more clouds and a few showers or isolated t-storms to the forecast. The clouds will keep temperatures cool and into the upper 50s across the Permian Basin. Rainfall amounts will be light and the rain a bit spotty.

Good news for the rest of the Easter weekend as skies will clear and temperatures will warm up some...so looking good for all of the Easter egg hunts.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.