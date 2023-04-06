CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, 4/7/23

A few showers for Good Friday...
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 4/6/23 PM
By Craig Stewart
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, 4/7/23: A passing upper-level disturbance will move through West Texas on Friday bringing more clouds and a few showers or isolated t-storms to the forecast. The clouds will keep temperatures cool and into the upper 50s across the Permian Basin. Rainfall amounts will be light and the rain a bit spotty.

Good news for the rest of the Easter weekend as skies will clear and temperatures will warm up some...so looking good for all of the Easter egg hunts.

