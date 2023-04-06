2nd Annual Unified Track Meet for MISD Junior High Schools and Bynum School

The Unified Track Meet provides student-athletes with and without disabilities the opportunity to compete, build confidence and create a school environment of inclusion.
By Tyler Poglitsch
Published: Apr. 6, 2023
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Today special needs students from MISD’s Junior High Schools and Bynum School competed at the district’s 2nd annual unified track meet.

The Unified Track Meet provides student-athletes with and without disabilities the opportunity to compete, build confidence and create a school environment of inclusion.

This year’s track and field event had over 100 competitors from Abell, San Jacinto, Goddard, Alamo, and Bynum School.

There were traditional events like the 100-meter race, and long jump, and unique events like a bean bag toss and much more.

This track meet was more than just bringing home the most gold for each school, it was about emphasizing inclusion at each school.

“We have children, students of all ages, that are in general education supporting, promoting, and assisting with our students that are in special education. It is general education and special education coming together in a unified event” said Mayra Alvarado-Lopez, Life Skills program specialist for MISD

Whether you are a kid or an adult, getting a compliment can change your entire day and give you confidence that can help in all aspects of life.

But it can almost change a child’s entire personality.

“What we see as teachers and educators every day is the confidence growing, the personalities coming out, they’re not in shells anymore and the kids know their names and they’re just regular kids. As I said, confidence has just helped build morale, it has helped them with their schoolwork as well” said Robert Willard, Life Skills Teacher at Abell Junior High

Today was all about inclusion for the students but if you ask me, the students were most excited about winning and representing their school.

“Running track for Abell trying to take all the medals home,” said Gilbert Rameriez, 8th Grader at Abell

MISD hopes this event can continue to grow and be bigger next year.

