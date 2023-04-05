Kermit resident fights back at cities cemetery standards

KERMIT, Texas (KOSA) -Every week, Donald Huda, visits the Kermit Cemetery where lots of his family was laid to rest.

In the last month, he discovered that the tombstones were damaged, and he called the city for answers, but says he was told to pay for it on his own.

Huda has been very active at Kermit’s city council meetings.

He says that whether he gets help from the community or if he goes through this battle alone, he won’t back down.

One afternoon, Huda went to go check up on one of the tombstones when he noticed something different about it.

Not only did they have marks of being hit, but it was also moved because of the impacts.

He says he called the city, went to council meetings and even asked if he could fix it himself.

Instead, he was denied and told to leave.

“But at that time when I get out here the police were called on me. All we need to do is get some play dough and put up on the tombstone and we’d be done. We wouldn’t be where we I’m at now. Trying to get some stuff done.” said Huda.

Huda said that the maintenance crews at the cemetery told him to call the company that sold them the plaque.

However, he says that some of these tombstones are over 50 years old and that some of the businesses that made them, might not be operational.

“It’s kinda hard to call that company that you bought the tombstone from, when they’re no longer in business. It’s like they want you to fix it, they destroy it or tear it up, but they want you to fix it out of your pocket,” said Huda.

Huda said when he presented the video of the damages done to the tombstones to the city council, some agreed with him and some didn’t.

“If they would just work together, and work with the community to help provide a better environment and place for people to live, especially the last resting place for your relatives and friends. It would make it so much easier on everybody.” said Huda.

We were told that the Director of Public Works, for the city of Kermit, Tony Barreraz, was going to do an interview with us.

However, he never showed up.

