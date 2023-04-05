Four Midland High student-athletes sign with college programs

Watch the video to see the signings and hear from the athletes
By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Four standout student-athletes from Midland High School signed with college programs on Tuesday at MHS.

Boys soccer players Jerron Garcia and Jesus Grajeda signed with Hardin-Simmons and Alderson Broaddus (WV), respectively.

Track and field star Brielle Bracken signed with University of Colorado - Colorado Springs. Soccer player Melanie Sanchez will stay close to home and play for UT Permian Basin.

Watch the video above to see the signings and hear from the athletes.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sebastian Jayden Ocon, 19
Victim, suspect identified in West Odessa murder
Logo for Legacy High School.
Legacy High School softball coach suspended, team to forfeit four wins
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Man dies in accident involving multiple motorcycles
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Man dies in accident involving multiple motorcycles
Motorcycle crash
Fatal motorcycle crash at Midland Dr. & Bluebird Ln.
Major crash 2nd and Dixie
TRAFFIC ALERT: Major crash at 2nd and Dixie

Latest News

Midland High signing day
Four Midland High student-athletes sign with college programs
Despite battling each other for district title, Stewart sister are happy to keep family...
Stewart family is always happy to keep the tradition of playing tennis
Despite battling each other for district title, Stewart sister are happy to keep family...
Despite battling each other for district title, Stewart sister are happy to keep family tradition of
Tory Meiborg with Savant Wealth Management joins us to give some tips on what to consider as...
Tips to consider as federal and state tax deadlines approach