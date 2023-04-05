Four Midland High student-athletes sign with college programs

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Four standout student-athletes from Midland High School signed with college programs on Tuesday at MHS.

Boys soccer players Jerron Garcia and Jesus Grajeda signed with Hardin-Simmons and Alderson Broaddus (WV), respectively.

Track and field star Brielle Bracken signed with University of Colorado - Colorado Springs. Soccer player Melanie Sanchez will stay close to home and play for UT Permian Basin.

Watch the video above to see the signings and hear from the athletes.

