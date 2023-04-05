Chef Alejandro of Curbside Bistro wins ‘Chopped’

Chef Alejandro wins 'Chopped'
By Micah Allen
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Last night, Odessa’s very own Chef Alejandro Barrientos won ‘Chopped!’ on the Food Network.

He competed on the cooking show where he had to cook an appetizer, entree, and dessert. Each level had certain ingredients that had to be used.

Barrientos competed against three other chefs from across the country and came out on top winning ten thousand dollars.

There was a watch party at Curb Side Bistro last night for it, the whole community was cheering him on.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sebastian Jayden Ocon, 19
Victim, suspect identified in West Odessa murder
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Man dies in accident involving multiple motorcycles
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Man dies in accident involving multiple motorcycles
Logo for Legacy High School.
Legacy High School softball coach suspended, team to forfeit four wins
Motorcycle crash
Fatal motorcycle crash at Midland Dr. & Bluebird Ln.
Midland Crimestoppers looking for woman
WATCH: Woman wanted for causing $21,000 in damage to Wing Stop

Latest News

Chef Alejandro wins 'Chopped'
In the last month, he discovered that the tombstones were damaged, and he called the city for...
Kermit resident fights back at cities cemetery standards
Midland High signing day
Four Midland High student-athletes sign with college programs
Car crashes into business at University and Dixie
OPD: No injuries after car crashes into business