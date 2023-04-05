CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, 4/6/23

Another cool front on the way...
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 4/5/23 PM
By Craig Stewart
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, 4/6/23: Another cold front will arrive in West Texas on Thursday bringing some cooler air and a little moisture back to the area. A passing disturbance on Friday will put a few showers in the forecast but the rain amount looks to be on the light side...but at least it will be some wetness and maybe settle some of the dust.

The weather looks to clear by Saturday and the Easter weekend will be sunny and warmer for all the egg hunts!

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sebastian Jayden Ocon, 19
Victim, suspect identified in West Odessa murder
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Man dies in accident involving multiple motorcycles
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Man dies in accident involving multiple motorcycles
Logo for Legacy High School.
Legacy High School softball coach suspended, team to forfeit four wins
Motorcycle crash
Fatal motorcycle crash at Midland Dr. & Bluebird Ln.
Midland Crimestoppers looking for woman
WATCH: Woman wanted for causing $21,000 in damage to Wing Stop

Latest News

CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 4/5/23 PM
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 4/5/23 PM
Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, 4/5/23
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 4/4/23 PM
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 4/4/23 PM
Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, 4/4/23