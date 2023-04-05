ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, 4/6/23: Another cold front will arrive in West Texas on Thursday bringing some cooler air and a little moisture back to the area. A passing disturbance on Friday will put a few showers in the forecast but the rain amount looks to be on the light side...but at least it will be some wetness and maybe settle some of the dust.

The weather looks to clear by Saturday and the Easter weekend will be sunny and warmer for all the egg hunts!

