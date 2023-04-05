Bond planning committee meets for second time

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - About 100 members of the Midland ISD Bond Planning Committee met for the second time Monday, April 3, to discuss a number of topics as it works to recommend a bond package to the Board of Trustees.

In total, MISD has about $237 million in deferred maintenance and is working toward a preventive maintenance plan recommended by the Facilities and Long-Range Planning committees.

MISD has been putting funds toward this list of items and has kept the Bond Planning Committee updated on its progress on what is being addressed without a bond.

Committee members also heard a presentation about district finances and what major projects recommended by the Long-Range Planning Committee a school bond could fund.

This school year, MISD will have $161 million in excess funds or recaptured funds that are returned to the state. Around 35 cents for every dollar MISD receives through the Maintenance and Operations tax rate from local taxpayers.

Recapture constrains what MISD can fund in terms of capital improvements, particularly large projects such as the construction of new schools.

Bond Planning Committee meetings are open to the public. Here are upcoming meetings.

April 20 at Midland Freshman High School, 101 E. Gist Ave.

May 4 at Yarbrough Elementary, 6000 Riverfront Drive.

June 1 at Bunche Elementary, 700 S. Jackson St.

June 20 at a location TBD.

All meetings begin at 6 p.m.

More Information:

MISD’s Bond Planning Committee website will be updated with more information as the process continues. You can find it at midlandisd.net/bond.

