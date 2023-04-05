ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - April is Autism Acceptance Month.

Members in the community are making sure those who have autism are celebrated.

1 in 36 people or 2.2 percent of the United States population has autism, now that doesn’t sound like a huge percentage but that’s over 5 million people.

Of those millions of people about 500 thousand live in Texas.

Midland ISD is seeing a higher need for special education. Right now there are 425 kids with autism enrolled at MISD.

“So we are actually seeing an increased need for services both within our district and in the community to serve our students with disabilities” said Tyrell White, Exec Director of Special Service

The City of Midland also showed their support raising awareness for Autism Acceptance Month.

“If you have a special needs child or adult, this is us saying we acknowledge it and we’re trying to help other organizations get their name out there so that people don’t feel they’re alone” said Dan Corrales, Council Member at Large

Some of those organizations are Bynum school, MARC, Spectrum of Solutions and MCRC. These programs don’t just help people with Autism, they help the families too.

“I can’t tell you what it means for your son to tell you I love you” said Corrales

For some kids saying I love you can be difficult, in fact many social cues that come natural for most can be a challenge for someone who has autism, because they may be uncomfortable showing emotion or don’t know how to make eye contact when speaking to someone.

For Teachers in MISD, just like no two students are the same, no two days are the same.

“They are working through things daily that like I keep saying, come natural to us” said Ashley Lujan, Autism Facilitator

Every day Lujans students start their class with an affirmation so that they are reminded of what truly matters.

“I am beautiful, I am loved, I am kind, I am free. I don’t need to be like them, I just need to be like me” said Nolan Reed & Jason Olivas, Students at Parker Elementary

