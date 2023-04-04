OPEC cuts 1.66 million barrels per day causing price surge

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - OPEC’s 1.66 million barrel cuts caused the WTI to surge to $80 a barrel, a nearly 5.5% increase. President of Cargile Investment Management Mickey Cargile says it may have come as a surprise to some, but is in line with what they said they would do.

“They want to stabilize prices somewhere between $80 and $90 a barrel. Last week we saw the price of oil fall down to about $67.. Today it’s back up to $80 and some change so it’s very much in line with the support that they had promised,” said Cargile.

Brent Crude, the global benchmark rose 5% to $84 a barrel. Last month prices dropped following the banking crisis. The cuts start in May and will last through the end of the year.

“Rising energy prices is a drain on the overall economy but its good for us out here so we have to look at it from that standpoint as we support the oil prices that’s good for our area it will continue the rig count stabilization and will be good for all of our local businesses,” said Cargile.

The cuts are on top of those OPEC announced in October, the largest since the start of the pandemic.

According to the Associated Press higher oil prices would affect Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and it would force Americans to pay more at the pump.

Railroad Commissioner Wayne Christian issued a statement on Saudi Arabia and other countries’ plans to cut production.

“First Russia and now Saudi Arabia, President Biden’s reliance on foreign countries for oil is a doomed energy strategy making our energy more expensive and the nation less secure,” stated Christian.

Cargile says while it’s impossible to predict the future of oil prices, it’s likely OPEC will continue to react to the global economy.

“If the worldwide economy slows down the price of oil starts falling again then OPEC will put in yet more cuts to stabilize that price and on the other side if the economy starts growing faster than we expect then I do think OPEC will add production in order again to stabilize these prices,” said Cargile.

Cargile says OPEC cuts are a move to control supply to help balance demand.

