OPD: No injuries after car crashes into business

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Tuesday afternoon, the Odessa Police Department responded to University and Dixie in reference to a crash.

OPD says a gray Chrysler 300 was traveling east on University and a blue Chevrolet Equinox was traveling south on Dixie.

The driver of the Equinox ran a red light and hit the Chrysler before crashing into “Get it Done Taxes” located on the Southwest corner of University and Dixie.

According to OPD, the driver of the Equinox received a citation for running the red light and there were no reports of any injuries.

