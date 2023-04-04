OPD: No injuries after car crashes into business

Car crashes into business at University and Dixie
Car crashes into business at University and Dixie(CBS7)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Apr. 4, 2023
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Tuesday afternoon, the Odessa Police Department responded to University and Dixie in reference to a crash.

OPD says a gray Chrysler 300 was traveling east on University and a blue Chevrolet Equinox was traveling south on Dixie.

The driver of the Equinox ran a red light and hit the Chrysler before crashing into “Get it Done Taxes” located on the Southwest corner of University and Dixie.

According to OPD, the driver of the Equinox received a citation for running the red light and there were no reports of any injuries.

