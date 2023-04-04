Officials investigating shooting involving teen

By Micah Allen
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis, units were called to the area of FM-3503 and JBS Monday about a gunshot victim.

While en route one unit was rerouted to MCH ER about a 14-year-old gunshot victim arriving in a private vehicle. A witness advised that the area in which the incident occurred was FM-3503 and JBS.

Detectives responding to that area did locate shell casings. No other evidence was found at this time and it is unknown if the shell casings found are connected to this incident.

A very limited dialogue was exchanged with the victim as he was taken back by medical personnel for treatment.

No other information was released including the condition of the victim. CBS7 will continue to update this story as more information is received.

