Kent Companies expanding to Florida in partnership with Tom Thumb Food Stores, Inc.

By Lauren Munt
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Kent Kwik Convenience Stores, an entity of The Kent Companies, announced the company has entered into an asset purchase agreement to acquire the Tom Thumb Food Stores, Inc. based out of Hialeah, FL.

“I have always admired their business model, leadership, and community support. I am honored that they would entrust their legacy to our company.” said Bill Kent, owner and Chairman of the Kent Companies, on his lifelong friendship with Tom Thumb Food Stores co-owners, Jimmy and Tom McCarthy.

The acquisition will include fourteen company-operated Tom Thumb Food Stores and three Subway franchise locations.

Tom Thumb Food Stores, Inc. is a family-owned and operated convenience store chain in South Florida, with locations spanning from Fort Lauderdale to Key West.

The acquisition will increase The Kent Companies portfolio to 88 company-owned and operated convenience stores, as well as 152 dealer sites, throughout Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, and now Florida.

“Tom Thumb Food Stores have a long history serving the Florida market, with a strong reputation of taking care of their employees and dedication to their customers. We are honored to continue their legacy of serving this market and giving back to the community. Tom Thumb Food Stores is a great convenience store chain that shares similar values and commitment. We are excited to welcome the Tom Thumb Food Stores Team into our family.” said Bill Kent.

