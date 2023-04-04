J2 Owner Jordan Johnson prepares to honor mother’s legacy with upcoming tournaments in Florida

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - J2 Productions/Wolf Pack All-Stars owner and coach Jordan Johnson has been training three teams for different Summits throughout Florida.

Growing up, Johnson learned the skills and techniques of dancing with the help of his parents Sherry and Charles. Jordan went on to have a career in dance as he had a role in music videos, commercials, and movies throughout his career before becoming a coach alongside his mother.

Throughout his tenure leading the charge, he helped win several dance championships.

Sherry died in March of 2022 after a battle with cancer, still, Jordan has love and passion for the sport he knows best and plans on honoring his mom when he takes his teams to Florida later in April.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.