J2 Owner Jordan Johnson prepares to honor mother’s legacy with upcoming tournaments in Florida

By Jair Ascencio Brooks-Davis
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 12:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - J2 Productions/Wolf Pack All-Stars owner and coach Jordan Johnson has been training three teams for different Summits throughout Florida.

Growing up, Johnson learned the skills and techniques of dancing with the help of his parents Sherry and Charles. Jordan went on to have a career in dance as he had a role in music videos, commercials, and movies throughout his career before becoming a coach alongside his mother.

Throughout his tenure leading the charge, he helped win several dance championships.

Sherry died in March of 2022 after a battle with cancer, still, Jordan has love and passion for the sport he knows best and plans on honoring his mom when he takes his teams to Florida later in April.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sebastian Jayden Ocon, 19
Victim, suspect identified in West Odessa murder
Logo for Legacy High School.
Legacy High School softball coach suspended, team to forfeit four wins
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Man dies in accident involving multiple motorcycles
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Man dies in accident involving multiple motorcycles
Major crash 2nd and Dixie
TRAFFIC ALERT: Major crash at 2nd and Dixie
There is an open request for proposals issued by the Midland Development Corporation and City...
Midland Development Corporation lays out next steps for empty Western United Life building block

Latest News

J2 Owner Jordan Johnson prepares to honor mother’s legacy with upcoming tournaments in Florida
J2 Owner Jordan Johnson prepares to honor mother’s legacy with upcoming tournaments in Florida
Well just like other cases of water leaks in Odessa, this one was caused by a valve malfunction...
Ector County Courthouse closed due to water leak
Brent Crude, the global benchmark rose 5% to $84 a barrel. Last month prices dropped following...
OPEC cuts 1.66 million barrels per day causing price surge
OPEC's 1.66 million barrel cuts caused the WTI to surge to $80 a barrel