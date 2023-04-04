Fatal motorcycle crash at Midland Dr. & Bluebird Ln.

Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle crash(Chris Yarzab / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By Micah Allen
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - On Monday, April 3 at around 7:15 PM, the Midland Police Department responded to the intersection of Midland Dr. and Bluebird Ln. about an accident. This is according to the City of Midland.

The Midland Police Department Accident Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene. An initial investigation found that a Jeep was traveling west on Bluebird Ln. when it approached the stop sign at Midland Dr. The Jeep Wrangler then entered the intersection when a Black Honda Motorcycle traveling north hit the Jeep.

The motorcycle driver 23-year-old, John Soloman Lee, and motorcycle passenger Annalise Lee, both from Midland, were taken to Midland Memorial Hospital.

John Lee was found dead on arrival to the hospital. The passenger is listed in critical condition

