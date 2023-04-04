Fatal hit and run in Ector County

Hit and Run
Hit and Run(MGN)
By Micah Allen
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -Two people have died after a hit-and-run crash in Ector County on Sunday night.

A truck was traveling westbound on University approaching Sycamore St. A motorcycle was traveling eastbound on University also approaching Sycamore St. The truck failed to yield the right of way and hit the motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle Kristofer Goodrum and passenger Jessica Goodrum died at the scene.

The driver of the truck fled the scene and has not been identified.

DPS would like to speak with the registered owner of the truck.

This crash remains under investigation and if anyone has any information concerning this crash, please contact DPS at 432-498-2100.

