Ector County Courthouse closed due to water leak

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -This morning the amount of water and ceiling damage was so immense at the Ector County Courthouse, that County Judge Dustin Fawcett closed court for the day.

Now crews are working to repair the ceilings and dry out the halls and courtrooms.

Well just like other cases of water leaks in Odessa, this one was caused by a valve malfunction from the third floor of the courthouse.

The water then leaked all the way down to the first floor.

Around six in the morning, an employee at the courthouse came in at her normal hours when she stepped on a puddle that soaked her shoes.

Water damage exposed ceilings, wires were dangling freely, and there were puddles of water on the floors.

“So what we’re looking at is three courtrooms that have had substantial damage. My court room, our CPS courtroom, and then also one of our district judges courtroom is substantially flooded.” said Ector County Judge Dustin Fawcett.

A cleaning crew reported to the scene quickly and cleared most of the water in the halls.

However, the courtrooms are the area that will suffer the most.

“Now we will have some courtrooms that are probably going to be shut down, I’m not sure, a day or two more. Because of the drying time it takes for the carpet and things like that.” said the Director of Building Management for the Ector County Courthouse, Billy Carrigan.

They’re still not sure what caused the valve to malfunction, but Carrigan believes that age wasn’t the problem.

“We had changed that out not to long ago. It wasn’t an old, old valve, and we’re still kind of investigating what might have actually caused it. Did the valve fail, did the pressure get to high,” said Carrigan.

Regardless of what caused the leak to happen, County Judge Fawcett says something has to be done to make sure this doesn’t happen again.

He recommended proposing a bond and use that money to fix the courthouse, but he also had another solution.

“We’ve got a lot of problems with this courthouse. It’s functional to an extent but today we’re not. And this won’t be the anomaly going forward. I anticipate throughout my four years until we get a new court house, this will not be the only time we shut down.” said Ector County Judge, Dustin Fawcett.

Judge Fawcett says they’ll be doing town hall meetings so residents can voice their opinions on the future of the Ector county courthouse.

They are expected to reopen tomorrow, but may be limited with their services.

