ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, 4/5/23: Better weather is in the forecast behind a cold front as lighter winds and cooler temperatures move back into West Texas. A few more clouds are expected with a weak cool front on Thursday...but overall...looking decent for the rest of the week.

A few clouds and a slight chance of a rain shower will be possible for Good Friday and the start of the Easter weekend but sunny and warmer weather is expected by Easter Sunday. The egg hunts look to be ok this weekend!

