West Texas high schools competed in regional barbecue cook-off

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Over the weekend, West Texas schools found out which one can cook the best barbecue.

The National High School Barbecue Association held its regional qualifier at Legacy High School.

The best of the West Texas high schools put their best cooks to the test.

Whether it was chicken, pork chops, St. Louis ribs, skirt steak tacos, students had the choice to make their best entre.

It was also the first barbecue cook-off for some students.

They admitted that the competition was different from others.

“I would say it’s fairly interesting compared to all these other ones. This is our first competition so, intimidating. Fairly yes, intimidating.” said Stanton High school contestant, John Allan.

Some of the schools that participated in the event were high school students from Grady, Rankin, Stanton, and James Madison from San Antonio.

The goal of this competition is always to benefit students, and their future.

“It’s all about bragging rights right now. State championships are a little more of bragging right then national championships are all about scholarships. Ultimately they’re competing for scholarships.” said the director of operations for the National High school barbecue association, Forrest Parks.

The best dishes were determined by judges who were blindfolded.

There were multiple teams per school, Rankin and Midland Legacy took the top 5 spots.

The barbecue cook-off has gotten so much attention in the state that they the association sees it as another sport.

“It’s exploding across the country. It’s becoming a high school sport. Just like baseball, just like bass fishing, culinary arts, these guys compete and that’s what these guys are doing.” said Parks.

Rankin will defend their state championship on May 6 at the Texas Barbecue State Championship in Burnet, Texas.

