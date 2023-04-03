West Texas high schools competed in regional barbecue cook-off

Recordings of the CBS7 News at 10 Sunday newscast.
By Noe Ortega
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Over the weekend, West Texas schools found out which one can cook the best barbecue.

The National High School Barbecue Association held its regional qualifier at Legacy High School.

The best of the West Texas high schools put their best cooks to the test.

Whether it was chicken, pork chops, St. Louis ribs, skirt steak tacos, students had the choice to make their best entre.

It was also the first barbecue cook-off for some students.

They admitted that the competition was different from others.

“I would say it’s fairly interesting compared to all these other ones. This is our first competition so, intimidating. Fairly yes, intimidating.” said Stanton High school contestant, John Allan.

Some of the schools that participated in the event were high school students from Grady, Rankin, Stanton, and James Madison from San Antonio.

The goal of this competition is always to benefit students, and their future.

“It’s all about bragging rights right now. State championships are a little more of bragging right then national championships are all about scholarships. Ultimately they’re competing for scholarships.” said the director of operations for the National High school barbecue association, Forrest Parks.

The best dishes were determined by judges who were blindfolded.

There were multiple teams per school, Rankin and Midland Legacy took the top 5 spots.

The barbecue cook-off has gotten so much attention in the state that they the association sees it as another sport.

“It’s exploding across the country. It’s becoming a high school sport. Just like baseball, just like bass fishing, culinary arts, these guys compete and that’s what these guys are doing.” said Parks.

Rankin will defend their state championship on May 6 at the Texas Barbecue State Championship in Burnet, Texas.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sebastian Jayden Ocon, 19
Victim, suspect identified in West Odessa murder
Logo for Legacy High School.
Legacy High School softball coach suspended, team to forfeit four wins
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Man dies in accident involving multiple motorcycles
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Man dies in accident involving multiple motorcycles
Major crash 2nd and Dixie
TRAFFIC ALERT: Major crash at 2nd and Dixie
There is an open request for proposals issued by the Midland Development Corporation and City...
Midland Development Corporation lays out next steps for empty Western United Life building block

Latest News

Ector County Courthouse
Ector County Courthouse delaying opening due to flooding
According to the Midland Police Department, on April 1, 2023, at approximately 9:00 PM,...
MPD investigated a shooting that occurred on the 700 block of E. Tennessee
According to Texas DPS, on March 31, 2023, a fatal crash occurred just 13 miles northwest of...
Fatal crash northwest of Mentone
The shortage is taking a toll on operations.
‘Rescue Runners’ aiming to help dogs at the Midland Animal Services shelter