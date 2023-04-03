WATCH: Woman wanted for causing $21,000 in damage to Wing Stop

By Micah Allen
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Crime Stoppers are looking for a woman who caused extensive property damage at the Wing Stop located at 3323 N. Midland Dr.

On March 9, an angry woman was unhappy about the store’s policy on showing a credit card for online purchases.

The manager tried to calm her down when the woman pushed the cash register and attempted to go behind the counter to confront the manager.

She then decided to damage ALL the cash registers, including the phones, before she left the business. She ended up causing $21,000 in damages.

She was not the person on the card, it was a male’s name. If your tip is the first one to identify this woman and it leads to her arrest or the case solved, it would be worth up to a $1,000 cash reward.

No caller ID is ever used, and you will remain anonymous.

694-TIPS or use the mobile app P3 TIPS

MPD case# 230313301

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sebastian Jayden Ocon, 19
Victim, suspect identified in West Odessa murder
Logo for Legacy High School.
Legacy High School softball coach suspended, team to forfeit four wins
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Man dies in accident involving multiple motorcycles
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Man dies in accident involving multiple motorcycles
Major crash 2nd and Dixie
TRAFFIC ALERT: Major crash at 2nd and Dixie
There is an open request for proposals issued by the Midland Development Corporation and City...
Midland Development Corporation lays out next steps for empty Western United Life building block

Latest News

Midland Crimestoppers looking for woman
Midland Crimestoppers looking for woman
Whether it was chicken, pork chops, St. Louis ribs, skirt steak tacos, students had the choice...
West Texas high schools competed in regional barbecue cook-off
Ector County Courthouse flooding
Ector County Courthouse closed for the day due to flooding
According to the Midland Police Department, on April 1, 2023, at approximately 9:00 PM,...
MPD investigated a shooting that occurred on the 700 block of E. Tennessee