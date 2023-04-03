WATCH: Woman wanted for causing $21,000 in damage to Wing Stop

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Crime Stoppers are looking for a woman who caused extensive property damage at the Wing Stop located at 3323 N. Midland Dr.

On March 9, an angry woman was unhappy about the store’s policy on showing a credit card for online purchases.

The manager tried to calm her down when the woman pushed the cash register and attempted to go behind the counter to confront the manager.

She then decided to damage ALL the cash registers, including the phones, before she left the business. She ended up causing $21,000 in damages.

She was not the person on the card, it was a male’s name. If your tip is the first one to identify this woman and it leads to her arrest or the case solved, it would be worth up to a $1,000 cash reward.

No caller ID is ever used, and you will remain anonymous.

694-TIPS or use the mobile app P3 TIPS

MPD case# 230313301

