TRAFFIC UPDATE: Car rolls off HWY 191 on Saturday

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Saturday evening, Odessa Police and Odessa fire rescue were dispatched to a crash in the 13000 Block of highway 191.

OPD says a Tan 2011 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling west in the outside lane of Hwy 191 when it rolled off the road.

The driver, 17-year-old Adam Warner, and a juvenile passenger were taken to MCH for medical treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.