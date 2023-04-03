TRAFFIC UPDATE: Car rolls off HWY 191 on Saturday

Traffic along HWY 191
Traffic along HWY 191(Odessa Police Department)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Saturday evening, Odessa Police and Odessa fire rescue were dispatched to a crash in the 13000 Block of highway 191.

OPD says a Tan 2011 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling west in the outside lane of Hwy 191 when it rolled off the road.

The driver, 17-year-old Adam Warner, and a juvenile passenger were taken to MCH for medical treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sebastian Jayden Ocon, 19
Victim, suspect identified in West Odessa murder
Logo for Legacy High School.
Legacy High School softball coach suspended, team to forfeit four wins
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Man dies in accident involving multiple motorcycles
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Man dies in accident involving multiple motorcycles
Major crash 2nd and Dixie
TRAFFIC ALERT: Major crash at 2nd and Dixie
There is an open request for proposals issued by the Midland Development Corporation and City...
Midland Development Corporation lays out next steps for empty Western United Life building block

Latest News

TRAFFIC UPDATE: Man dies in accident involving multiple motorcycles
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Man dies in accident involving multiple motorcycles
Fire at The Executive Inn, 1000 S Midkiff Rd
Traffic Alert: Part of South Midkiff Rd closed due to hotel fire.
MGN
Woman hit by car on Midkiff
A student-driver uses his turn signal in Midland, TX.
Percentage of teenage drivers plummets