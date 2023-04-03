TRAFFIC UPDATE: Car rolls off HWY 191 on Saturday
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Saturday evening, Odessa Police and Odessa fire rescue were dispatched to a crash in the 13000 Block of highway 191.
OPD says a Tan 2011 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling west in the outside lane of Hwy 191 when it rolled off the road.
The driver, 17-year-old Adam Warner, and a juvenile passenger were taken to MCH for medical treatment.
The investigation is ongoing.
