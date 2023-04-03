Ector County Courthouse delaying opening due to flooding

Ector County Courthouse
Ector County Courthouse(CBS7 News)
By Micah Allen
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Ector County Judge Dustin Fawcett says the Ector County Courthouse will be closed until at least 10 a.m. due to flooding on the first and third floors.

Fawcett said they are working on getting it repaired as soon as possible.

The leak came from the ceiling. But Fawcett says they are still accessing the damage and should have an update later this morning.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

