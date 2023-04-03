Ector County Courthouse closed for the day due to flooding

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Ector County Judge Dustin Fawcett says the Ector County Courthouse will be closed for the day due to flooding on the first and third floors.

Fawcett said crews are working on getting it repaired as soon as possible.

The leak came from the ceiling. The judge says the damage is too extensive to be able to open today.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

