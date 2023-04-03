ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, 4/4/23: Tuesday is a CBS7 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for very strong and possibly damaging winds causing large areas of blowing dust and extreme fire danger. A cold front will move through West Texas during the afternoon kicking up winds and dust. The combination of those winds...extremely low humidity levels and warm above-normal temperatures will create conditions for any wildfires to spread quickly. Please...no outdoor burning and hold off doing anything outside that uses a flame...spark or heat source. Something as simple as parking a car in high grass can create a wildfire.

Calmer winds and nicer temperatures are expected after the front and for the Easter holiday weekend with the weather looking good this weekend for any Easter egg hunts!

