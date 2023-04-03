CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, 4/4/23

Damaging winds and extreme fire danger expected...
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 4/3/23 PM
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, 4/4/23: Tuesday is a CBS7 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for very strong and possibly damaging winds causing large areas of blowing dust and extreme fire danger. A cold front will move through West Texas during the afternoon kicking up winds and dust. The combination of those winds...extremely low humidity levels and warm above-normal temperatures will create conditions for any wildfires to spread quickly. Please...no outdoor burning and hold off doing anything outside that uses a flame...spark or heat source. Something as simple as parking a car in high grass can create a wildfire.

Calmer winds and nicer temperatures are expected after the front and for the Easter holiday weekend with the weather looking good this weekend for any Easter egg hunts!

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sebastian Jayden Ocon, 19
Victim, suspect identified in West Odessa murder
Logo for Legacy High School.
Legacy High School softball coach suspended, team to forfeit four wins
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Man dies in accident involving multiple motorcycles
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Man dies in accident involving multiple motorcycles
Major crash 2nd and Dixie
TRAFFIC ALERT: Major crash at 2nd and Dixie
There is an open request for proposals issued by the Midland Development Corporation and City...
Midland Development Corporation lays out next steps for empty Western United Life building block

Latest News

CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 4/3/23 PM
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 4/3/23 PM
Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, 4/3/23
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 3/31/23 PM
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 3/31/23 PM
Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, 3/31/23