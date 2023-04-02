MPD investigated a shooting that occurred on the 700 block of E. Tennessee

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Midland Police Department, on April 1, 2023, at approximately 9:00 PM, officers were called to make contact with a 21-year-old male from Midland who was involved in a shooting that occurred in the 700 block of E. Tennessee.

Detectives learned that the male was the victim of a robbery, which resulted in the victim shooting the suspect in self-defense.

Crimes Against Persons Unit and MPD Crime Scene were notified and responded to the scene.

Shortly after, Midland Department Officers were dispatched to Midland Memorial Hospital in reference to a male from Midland who sustained a gunshot wound during the shooting.

The suspect is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Charges are pending.

