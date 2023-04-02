MPD investigated a shooting that occurred on the 700 block of E. Tennessee

According to the Midland Police Department, on April 1, 2023, at approximately 9:00 PM,...
According to the Midland Police Department, on April 1, 2023, at approximately 9:00 PM, officers were called to make contact with a 21-year-old male from Midland who was involved in a shooting that occurred in the 700 block of E. Tennessee. (MGN)(MGN)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Midland Police Department, on April 1, 2023, at approximately 9:00 PM, officers were called to make contact with a 21-year-old male from Midland who was involved in a shooting that occurred in the 700 block of E. Tennessee.

Detectives learned that the male was the victim of a robbery, which resulted in the victim shooting the suspect in self-defense.

Crimes Against Persons Unit and MPD Crime Scene were notified and responded to the scene.

Shortly after, Midland Department Officers were dispatched to Midland Memorial Hospital in reference to a male from Midland who sustained a gunshot wound during the shooting.

The suspect is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Charges are pending.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sebastian Jayden Ocon, 19
Victim, suspect identified in West Odessa murder
Logo for Legacy High School.
Legacy High School softball coach suspended, team to forfeit four wins
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Man dies in accident involving multiple motorcycles
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Man dies in accident involving multiple motorcycles
A mother was killed and her 6-year-old twin boys were injured when a suspect in a stolen SUV...
Mother dies, 6-year-old twins hurt during police chase crash
Major crash 2nd and Dixie
TRAFFIC ALERT: Major crash at 2nd and Dixie

Latest News

According to Texas DPS, on March 31, 2023, a fatal crash occurred just 13 miles northwest of...
Fatal crash northwest of Mentone
The shortage is taking a toll on operations.
‘Rescue Runners’ aiming to help dogs at the Midland Animal Services shelter
On Saturday morning, The Pilot Club of Odessa held their 4th annual car show fundraiser, and it...
Pilot Club of Odessa hosts 4th annual car show fundraiser
‘Rescue Runners’ is a new program designed to recruit people throughout West Texas to help walk...
‘Rescue Runners’ aiming to help dogs at the Midland Animal Services shelter