Fatal crash northwest of Mentone

MENTONE, Texas (KOSA) - According to Texas DPS, on March 31, 2023, a fatal crash occurred just 13 miles northwest of Mentone at 9:01 p.m.

DPS says that Brandon Paul Lumpkin, 34, from Searcy, Arkansas, was traveling southeast on CR 300.

Ivan Rodolfo Palombarini, 44, from Magnolia, Texas, and his trailer were also traveling southeast on CR 300, preparing to turn left into a private drive.

Lumpkin started to pass Palombarini in a no-passing zone.

Palombarini began turning, Lumpkin steered back into the southbound lane and struck the rear of the other driver’s trailer.

Lumpkin was pronounced dead at the scene.

