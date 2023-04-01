‘Rescue Runners’ aiming to help dogs at the Midland Animal Services shelter

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - ‘Rescue Runners’ is a new program designed to recruit people throughout West Texas to help walk or run dogs at the Midland Animal Services shelter.

It’s an idea that originally started in El Paso and has now made its way to the Permian Basin.

“This idea originally came from my cousin who started “Rescue Runners” in El Paso. I went out on weekend to hang out with her and went and ran dogs. I said, “Man, this is an easy concept for any community”,” said Belinda Norman, organizer for Rescue Runners.

It’s held every first and third Saturday of each month.

The outing allows dogs to showcase their personality outside of the kennel, exercise, and improve their social skills.

“This is a perfect way to make a difference without fully committing to adopting a dog. I want everybody to come out just to see our beautiful facilities and be able to just walk a dog. The dog transforms by just being able to have some human interaction and get out of the shelter for a little bit,” said Norman.

Volunteering is quick and simple.

All volunteers need to register and view the runner’s guidelines video at animal services before their initial outing.

The city of Midland’s mission is to help promote fostering and adoptions in West Texas.

“The main thing is really encouraging the public to come in and adopt. We want the Animal Services to be an inviting place for families and kids of all ages. We want to help. Our mission here is to get dogs forever homes,” said Kim Warnick, the Adoption Specialist at the Midland Animal Services shelter.

Teens under the age of 15 or younger who wish to volunteer, must be accompanied by a parent or guardian at all times.

