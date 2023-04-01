Pilot Club of Odessa hosts 4th annual car show fundraiser

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On Saturday morning, The Pilot Club of Odessa held their 4th annual car show fundraiser, and it took place at the Crossroads Fellowship church in Odessa.

They raised 6 thousand dollars last year and are on their way to reach that amount again this year.

Many people had the chance to enjoy food from local food trucks, enter into multiple raffles, and check out various classic cars.

Some of the organizations they plan on helping are Meals on Wheels, the Permian Basin Rehab Center, and many others.

We spoke with one of the organizers of the event and she hopes their event can make an impact in the Permian Basin.

“There’s a lot of things we do for the community and we do have to do fundraisers so that we can keep helping people,” said Patty Austin, organizer, Pilot Club of Odessa.

The 5th annual Pilot Club of Odessa car show is set to take place next year in April.

