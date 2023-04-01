Pilot Club of Odessa hosts 4th annual car show fundraiser

They raised 6 thousand dollars last year and are on their way to reach that amount again this year.
On Saturday morning, The Pilot Club of Odessa held their 4th annual car show fundraiser, and it...
On Saturday morning, The Pilot Club of Odessa held their 4th annual car show fundraiser, and it took place at the Crossroads Fellowship church in Odessa.(Eduardo Huijon Jr.)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On Saturday morning, The Pilot Club of Odessa held their 4th annual car show fundraiser, and it took place at the Crossroads Fellowship church in Odessa.

They raised 6 thousand dollars last year and are on their way to reach that amount again this year.

Many people had the chance to enjoy food from local food trucks, enter into multiple raffles, and check out various classic cars.

Some of the organizations they plan on helping are Meals on Wheels, the Permian Basin Rehab Center, and many others.

We spoke with one of the organizers of the event and she hopes their event can make an impact in the Permian Basin.

“There’s a lot of things we do for the community and we do have to do fundraisers so that we can keep helping people,” said Patty Austin, organizer, Pilot Club of Odessa.

The 5th annual Pilot Club of Odessa car show is set to take place next year in April.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sebastian Jayden Ocon, 19
Victim, suspect identified in West Odessa murder
Logo for Legacy High School.
Legacy High School softball coach suspended, team to forfeit four wins
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Man dies in accident involving multiple motorcycles
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Man dies in accident involving multiple motorcycles
A mother was killed and her 6-year-old twin boys were injured when a suspect in a stolen SUV...
Mother dies, 6-year-old twins hurt during police chase crash
Major crash 2nd and Dixie
TRAFFIC ALERT: Major crash at 2nd and Dixie

Latest News

‘Rescue Runners’ is a new program designed to recruit people throughout West Texas to help walk...
‘Rescue Runners’ aiming to help dogs at the Midland Animal Services shelter
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Sunday, 4/2/23
Despite battling each other for district title, Stewart sister are happy to keep family...
Stewart family is always happy to keep the tradition of playing tennis
Despite battling each other for district title, Stewart sister are happy to keep family...
Despite battling each other for district title, Stewart sister are happy to keep family tradition of