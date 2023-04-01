Stewart family is always happy to keep the tradition of playing tennis

Despite battling each other for district title, Stewart sister are happy to keep family...
Despite battling each other for district title, Stewart sister are happy to keep family tradition of playing tennis
By Jair Ascencio Brooks-Davis
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland High Senior Sarah Stewart and Freshman Marisa Stewart faced off in the District Championship for Girl’s 6A Tennis.

The elder Stewart won the match, advancing to regional playoffs. Marisa won a match later on that helped her proceed to regionals. The sport has always been popular in the family. Sarah and Marisa’s parents, Scott and Carmen have played for the University of Texas and Texas Tech while older siblings Allison and Tyler have played collegiately at Abilene Christian University and Tech.

Watch below for more on what the sport means to the family.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sebastian Jayden Ocon, 19
Victim, suspect identified in West Odessa murder
Logo for Legacy High School.
Legacy High School softball coach suspended, team to forfeit four wins
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Man dies in accident involving multiple motorcycles
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Man dies in accident involving multiple motorcycles
A mother was killed and her 6-year-old twin boys were injured when a suspect in a stolen SUV...
Mother dies, 6-year-old twins hurt during police chase crash
Major crash 2nd and Dixie
TRAFFIC ALERT: Major crash at 2nd and Dixie

Latest News

Despite battling each other for district title, Stewart sister are happy to keep family...
Despite battling each other for district title, Stewart sister are happy to keep family tradition of
According to the CDC, people with chronic Hepatitis B virus infection are at increased risk for...
CDC issues significant update to Hepatitis B screenings
CDC issues significant Hepatitis B screening update
ECUD
ECUD in the process of fixing cracked water line in West Odessa