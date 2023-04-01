Stewart family is always happy to keep the tradition of playing tennis

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland High Senior Sarah Stewart and Freshman Marisa Stewart faced off in the District Championship for Girl’s 6A Tennis.

The elder Stewart won the match, advancing to regional playoffs. Marisa won a match later on that helped her proceed to regionals. The sport has always been popular in the family. Sarah and Marisa’s parents, Scott and Carmen have played for the University of Texas and Texas Tech while older siblings Allison and Tyler have played collegiately at Abilene Christian University and Tech.

Watch below for more on what the sport means to the family.

