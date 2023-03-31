Phase 1 of water line repair at Moss and 42nd St. to begin

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - —Ector County Utility District will be replacing aging and failed infrastructure near the intersection of Moss and University.

Phase 1 of this project will require the shutdown of a section north of the area.

Crews will be onsite during the early morning hours Monday, April 3rd to begin work to replace a failed section of pipe that has caused flooding in the area. Phase 1 will cause temporary water outages North of 42nd St, to W April St from Robin Ave to Moss Ave. The scheduled work will start at 8 a.m. and is tentatively scheduled to end at 4 p.m.

The existing infrastructure in that area dates to the late 70′s, and crews will also add a new valve to that section to help the system later should another issue arise.

Any updates will be posted on the company’s website and Facebook page.

ECUD project (Ector County Utility District)

