Man arrested in Big Spring after stabbing a 94-year-old

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - Thursday morning, the Big Spring Police Department officers and Big Spring Fire Department Emergency Services were dispatched to the area of Bargain Mart due to an elderly man who had been stabbed.

Officers on the scene found a 94-year-old man had been stabbed in the abdomen and was being tended to by Bargain Mart staff. Emergency Services arrived and took the elderly man to Scenic Mountain Medical Center.

The elderly man was later taken to UMC Lubbock for further treatment and as of Friday afternoon, was in serious but stable condition.

Witnesses at the Bargain Mart told dispatch the suspect had run away. Officers immediately responded to the area and located the suspect.

Officers chased and apprehended Timothy Valencia, 22, in the 100 block of East 1st St.

The Big Spring Police Department Criminal Investigations Division arrived to assist and at this time believe this to be a random act of violence with no motive.

Timothy Valencia was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon causing Serious Bodily Injury a Felony 2 offense and Evading Arrest/Detention and Class B Misdemeanor.

CBS7 will continue to update this story as we know more.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.