ECUD in the process of fixing cracked water line in West Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Nearly two weeks later, the Ector County Utilities District is still working on a water leak at the intersection of 42nd and Moss.

According to ECUD director Tommy Ervin, the pipes that caused the leaks are about 50 years old.

Crews have been at the corner of 42nd and Moss for the last 12 days replacing the old broken lines with more updated ones.

“Well this pipe that caused our issue right here was installed back in the late 70s and yes the ground in this area right here has been dug up quite a bit since then,” said Tommy Ervin, President of ECUD

Around noon on March 19th residents near the intersection of 42nd and Moss saw water surfacing from the ground.

Shortly after the pipe cracked, crews were on the scene to repair the issue and see what caused it.

“And during that time we found that there’s some other soil that wasn’t stable enough to handle our 24-inch pipe at this intersection so we decided to go ahead and do some more research to find what was all going on,” said Ervin

According to Ervin, no residents or businesses were affected by this line breakage.

“No, due to some valves that we’ve been putting in out here for the last two years we were able to isolate this area and right now everybody out here has water even including right here in the little stores we have at this intersection,” said Ervin

The pipes that are going into the ground now, according to Ervin, can last for over 200 years.

They are also expected to be done with this construction in the next 2 weeks.

