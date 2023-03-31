CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, 4/1/23

Strong and gusty winds returning...
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, 4/1/23: No fooling that we are going to have a great forecast for the Plam Sunday weekend as the wind will calm down quite a bit under sunny skies and warm temperatures. A little more breeze moves in on Sunday but it doesn’t look too strong.

The next Pacific storm system and cold front will move through early next week and will bring gusty and strong winds back to the forecast. The worst day for the wind looks to be on Tuesday when gusts could exceed 40+ mph and create blowing dust and critical fire danger. It looks like a cold front moves through late next week and makes for a nice and mild Easter weekend.

