Odessa woman sentenced for false statements during gun purchases

(Pixabay via MGN)
By Micah Allen
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -An Odessa woman was sentenced in a Midland federal court Wednesday to 18 months in prison for providing false statements during purchases of firearms.

According to court documents, Delma Vitela, 45, purchased at least six guns between December 2020 and March 2022 from various gun stores in the Midland/Odessa area for her then-boyfriend, a Mexican national.

Vitela’s then-boyfriend was prohibited from possessing firearms based on his immigration status. By saying on the purchase forms that she was the intended buyer of the guns, Vitela knowingly made false statements. In March 2022, a person was stopped by law enforcement in Laredo, Texas while attempting to cross into Nuevo Laredo, Mexico.

This man had in his possession two firearms that Vitela had Straw purchase, one of which she’d purchased less than two weeks prior. Vitela was arrested by federal authorities on Oct. 21, 2022, and was released on bond on Oct. 26.

“Straw purchasing is not an act of love; it is an act that fuels violence across our country and our neighbors,” said Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey C. Boshek II for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Dallas Field Division. “ATF and our partners in the Permian Basin are steadfast in our fight to keep firearms out of the hands of those that shouldn’t have them. Ms. Vitela thought she was being a good girlfriend when she was actually helping to arm vicious Mexican drug cartels. I hope that others don’t make this same mistake.”

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sebastian Jayden Ocon, 19
Victim, suspect identified in West Odessa murder
Logo for Legacy High School.
Legacy High School softball coach suspended, team to forfeit four wins
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Man dies in accident involving multiple motorcycles
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Man dies in accident involving multiple motorcycles
Wyckoff says the deadly virus used to be common amongst domestic rabbits. Recently the virus...
TPWD warning of deadly rabbit virus spreading in West Texas
A mother was killed and her 6-year-old twin boys were injured when a suspect in a stolen SUV...
Mother dies, 6-year-old twins hurt during police chase crash

Latest News

The total proposal cost is a little less than $2 million which includes salaries, equipment...
MISD board approves three year police expansion plan
MISD board approves three year police expansion plan
Local Odessa Tavern ready to open and ready to honor Patrick Clay
Local Odessa Tavern ready to open and ready to honor Patrick Clay
Local Odessa Tavern ready to open and ready to honor Patrick Clay
Local Odessa Tavern ready to open and ready to honor Patrick Clay