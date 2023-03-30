Motorcycle crash on 42nd street in Odessa adds to the problem of motorcycle crashes on Texas roads

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -On Tuesday, March 28th, 3 motorcyclists were involved in a crash on 42nd and Preston Smith Rd just before 8 pm.

With the latest reports from this crash now released, this accident adds to the issue surrounding Texas drivers in cars and on bikes.

According to TxDOT 2021 numbers, one motorcyclist is killed on Texas roads every day, and in 2021, 519 riders lost their life and 2,318 were seriously injured.

“There was a vehicle at 42nd and Preston Smith attempting to turn left and then there were 3 motorcycles that were traveling Eastbound on 42nd. The vehicle attempting to turn left failed to give the right away and struck the motorcycle” said Steve LeSueur, Odessa Police

It’s no secret that when cars and bikes are on the road together there tend to be issued, driving distracted and not seeing the other vehicles, cutting others off, or driving aggressively and leading to an accident.

Those types of driving habits can be dangerous.

“Just use caution. Again, they’re harder to see, and it’s harder to estimate the speed. They can stop very quickly and so you just have to again allow” said LeSueur

Unfortunately, something like this is bound to happen again but there are ways to prevent it and stay safe.

“Just be patient, I mean it’s just so important to again just beware of your surroundings, just assume that motorists are not paying attention,” said LeSueur

TxDOT advises drivers to look twice for motorcycles, especially at intersections.

•Always assume motorcycles are closer than they appear to be.

•Use turn signals and check blind spots before changing lanes.

• Obey posted speed limits.

• Avoid following a motorcycle too closely.

With spring here and summer just around the corner, it is expected more bikes will be on the road so it is smart to use those helpful tips when on the road.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.