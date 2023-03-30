Local Odessa Tavern ready to open and ready to honor Patrick Clay

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Patrick Clay’s Icon Tavern is scheduled to open tomorrow in Downtown Odessa.

After Patrick’s passing in 2020, his brother Shawn Rodriguez, Bradley Marquez, and Jobey Commander are excited about the opening and are glad to uphold Patrick’s dream of creating a sports tavern in the City where he grew up.

Watch below for more.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.