H.R.1: Lower Energy Costs Act passes in the House

H.R. 1, the Lower Energy Costs Act.
H.R. 1, the Lower Energy Costs Act.(Alexandra Macia)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, D.C (KOSA) - H.R. 1 also known as the Lower Energy Costs Act passed in the U.S. House of Representatives Thursday.

Representative August Pfluger is the chairman of the House Energy Action team.

The West Texas Representative supported the bill and said that if passed it would restore energy independence by increasing domestic energy production and reforming the permitting process for all industries amongst other actions.

“I’m incredibly proud to represent the men and women of the Permian Basin who have revolutionized the way we produce energy in order to provide us with an incredible national security and economic asset,” said Pfluger.

Next, the bill will head to the U.S. Senate.

