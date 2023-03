City of Midland Good Friday garbage pick-up schedule

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - City of Midland offices will be closed April 7, 2023, in observance of Good Friday holiday.

Below is the schedule for Solid Waste Collection for the Week of April 3 – 8, 2023.

Garbage Collection:

Monday, April 3rd – Monday Regular Trash Pickup (Cart areas included)

Tuesday, April 4th – Tuesday Regular Trash Pickup (Cart areas included)

Wednesday, April 5th – Thursday Regular Trash Pickup (Cart areas included)

Thursday, April 6th – Friday Regular Trash Pickup (Cart areas included)

Friday, April 7th – Closed in observance of Good Friday

Citizens Collection Station (Recycle):

Monday, April 3rd – Closed

Tuesday, April 4th - 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, April 5th – 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, April 6th – 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Friday, April 7th – Closed in observance of Good Friday

Saturday, April 8th – 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Landfill:

Monday, April 3rd – 7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Tuesday, April 4th – 7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Wednesday, April 5th – 7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Thursday, April 6th – 7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Friday, April 7th – Closed in observance of Good Friday

Saturday, April 8th – 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

